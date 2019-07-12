Fights break out as Taiwan's President Tsai visits New York

Opponents of Tsai - many waving Chinese flags - chanted slogans and fought with supporters, while one man was seen being detained and handcuffed by police.

Tsai is spending two days in New York ahead of a visit to diplomatic allies in the Caribbean.

Normally the head of a state passing through American soil would not spark controversy but Taiwan has long found itself in a precarious and unusual diplomatic situation.

The democratic island has ruled itself for seven decades but most countries do not recognize it - including the United States, which switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

Yet Washington remains its most powerful unofficial ally and biggest arms supplier.

China sees Taiwan as part of its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

It bristles at any countries that might lend Taiwan diplomatic support or legitimacy.

With the US currently engaged in a trade war with China, relations between Taipei and Washington have warmed considerably.

Unlike the last three American presidents, who were wary of angering Beijing, Donald Trump has ramped up relations with Taiwan.

Last week the State Department approved $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles, the first big-ticket military deal for the island in years.

Tsai transited through the US during a trip to the Pacific earlier this year, as well as last year's visit to Paraguay and Belize, both prompting official Chinese protests.

"Taiwan will not succumb to intimidation," her office said in a statement released as the US visit kicked off, without specifically mentioning China. "All difficulties will only strengthen our determination to go out to the international community."