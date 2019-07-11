WATCH | New challenge gets out of hand after girl licks ice cream and puts it back in shop freezer

The latest online trend is proving nauseating, especially to ice cream lovers.

According to Time, a young woman was filmed licking ice cream inside a grocery store, then putting it back into the freezer.

Authorities are working with Blue Bell Ice Cream, the company that makes the ice cream in the video, to identify and bring to book the young woman.

The viral video, which has been viewed more than 10 million times on YouTube, has sparked a trend across the US. People are recording themselves in grocery stores, licking or eating ice cream directly from the tubs and putting them back into the freezer.