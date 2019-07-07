'This one was scary' - Crews assess damage from second big quake in California

Emergency rescue crews fanned out on Saturday to assess damage from the second powerful earthquake to hit Southern California in as many days - a 7.1-magnitude tremor that revived fears of the so-called Big One the region has feared for decades.

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported from this second quake, the largest in Southern California in more than two decades. It hit on Friday night in a remote and sparsely populated area around 240 kilometres northeast of Los Angeles, where it was also felt.

But the earth's mighty twitch shook buildings, damaged roads and rattled people still jittery from a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in the same region on Thursday.

Around 3,000 people in the Mojave Desert town of Ridgecrest and the surrounding area are without power, the local utility company said.

In the town of Trona some buildings collapsed, gas pipelines ruptured and power was knocked out. Officials would know more as day breaks, said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California governor's Office of Emergency Services.