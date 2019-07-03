German migrant rescue ship captain moved to secret location after threats

The German captain of a rescue charity ship who provoked the anger of Italy's interior minister by bringing African migrants to an Italian island has received threats and been moved to a secret location, the charity she works for said.

An Italian judge on Tuesday ordered 31-year-old Carola Rackete released from house arrest where she had been held since Saturday, when she disobeyed Italian military orders and entered the port of Lampedusa.

Rackete had faced up to 10 years in prison on possible charges of endangering the lives of four policemen for hitting a patrol boat at the quay as she brought some 41 African migrants to land in the Sea-Watch rescue vessel.

"There were some general threats against Carola," a spokesman for German charity Sea-Watch said on Wednesday. "That's why we moved her to a secret place. We will not comment on any further travel plans of her," he added, speaking English.