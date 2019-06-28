Nigerian president urged to sign African trade deal

A special government panel has recommended that President Muhammadu Buhari sign Nigeria up for a landmark African free trade agreement, ahead of a key meeting of African leaders.

The panel was formed by Buhari in March last year to assess the impact of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement(AfCTA), after Nigeria abruptly pulled out of signing the deal adopted by a majority of African nations.

"Our reports shows that, on balance, Nigeria should consider joining the AfCFTA", the panel's chair, Desmond Guobadia, said in a statement to the president Thursday, after submitting the report.

The trade deal "provides immense opportunities for Nigeria's manufacturing and service companies to expand to Africa", Guobadia said.