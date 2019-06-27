Climbers' bodies found roped together in Himalayas

Seven climbers killed on India's second highest mountain in May were roped together when an avalanche struck, an official said on Thursday.

Their bodies were retrieved last Sunday from a height of 6,500m (21,300 feet) and taken to a "safe place" a few hundred feet down in the Nanda Devi mountain range, after a search operation that lasted almost a month.

The search for the eighth climber in the group of four Britons, two Americans, one Australian and their Indian guide continued on Thursday with bad weather hampering the operations in the treacherous terrain.

"The bodies were tied together with a rope when we found them," Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

"The eighth climber whose body is missing could have been the lead mountaineer and may have gone ahead of the rest of the group," Pandey said.