Thai footballers salute hero diver who died while saving them in flooded cave

The “Wild Boars” youth football team, whose plight captivated the world a year ago when they were trapped for nearly three weeks in a flooded Thai cave, paid their respects on Monday to a diver who died trying to save them.

During their rescue, the 12 boys and their coach were fitted in full-face breathing masks and sedated before being pulled to safety through a hazardous underwater labyrinth.

Thai Navy Seal diver Saman Gunan died during the operation, the only fatality of the three-week ordeal at the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand.

On Monday, the boys gave alms to Buddhist monks at a ceremony in Gunan’s honour, also offering a feast to cave spirits.

Adul Sam-on, 14 at the time of the cave drama, described Saman as “a second father to us”.

“The incident is in my mind every day,” he said.

Gunan’s widow broke down in tears as her husband’s heroism was recalled. “I want to tell [Saman] not to worry,” Valepon Gunan said.

“I will be strong and look after myself and the family and parents always.”

The day’s events marked a solemn end to a weekend marking the first anniversary of the saga.

On Sunday, the team joined a charity race of 5,000 joggers and cyclists – many in fancy dress – on a course that took them past a statue of Gunan.

The cave entrance has been transformed into a shrine to 2018’s events for the droves of selfie-snapping tourists, both local and foreign, who now visit the site.

The team became global celebrities and have since toured the world.

They had met footballing giants at Manchester United and US professional side LA Galaxy, headlining Ellen Degeneres’s US talk show, and signing a film deal with Netflix.

Exclusivity contracts mean they are no longer free to speak to the media. –