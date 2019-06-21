Donald Trump courts the Hispanic vote: 'I love immigrants'

US President Donald Trump, who officially launched his campaign for re-election this week, pitched himself to Hispanic voters Thursday during an interview with the US Spanish-language network Telemundo.

"I love immigrants," Trump said, when presenter Jose Diaz-Balart asked the president about his administration's policies on child separation, on the DACA program protecting people brought to the US illegally as children - which the president ended - and on his "zero-tolerance" border plans.

"You mean illegal immigrants," Trump said. "Because I've been very good to immigrants."

"This country is based on immigrants," he said, insisting he'd welcome even more to help fill the industrial jobs he says he's brought back to the US during his tenure.

During the interview - his first with a Spanish-language TV network - Trump boasted of his popularity among Hispanics, claiming a 17-percent polling improvement among the group, and said his presidency has seen the lowest-ever rate of unemployment among Hispanics.