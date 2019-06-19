Baby cut from murdered mother’s womb dies

A baby who was cut out of his murdered mother's womb in America has died of severe brain injury, nearly two months after the attack.

According to a report by The Guardian, baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez's mother Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was killed on April 23 by a Chicago woman and her daughter.

They allegedly lured her via a Facebook group to their home with the promise of giving her free baby supplies.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree allegedly strangled Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine months pregnant, and cut the baby out of her.

Clarisa allegedly claimed the baby as her own after calling for medical help because the child was not breathing.

The baby had since been on life support in a Chicago hospital and was considered brain dead.

Police said they discovered Marlen's body hidden in a garbage can at Figueroa's home about three weeks after she went missing.

The two women have been charged with the murder of Marlen and the aggravated battery of the baby.