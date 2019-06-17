Dad makes tearful plea for backpacker son missing Down Under

The father of an 18-year-old Belgian backpacker made a heart-rending appeal for help finding his son Monday, as Australian police admitted they were "baffled" by his disappearance from a picturesque surf town.

Theo Hayez was last seen on May 31 at a hotel in Byron Bay -- some 750 kilometres (470 miles) north of Sydney.

New South Wales state police were alerted to his disappearance on June 6 after he failed to return to the hostel where he was staying and have scoured bushland and off the coast to no avail.

"I promised Theo's little brother, Lucas, that I would bring his brother home. Please, help me keep my promise to him," father Laurent Hayez said, struggling to be heard through tears.