Armenia transgender woman faces death threats after parliament speech

Gagik Tsarukyan, the influential leader of the Prosperous Armenia opposition party, called the LGBT community a "vice", while party colleague MP Vartan Gukasyan urged the expulsion of "pervert transgenders".

In an interview with AFP, Martirosyan said that she had received numerous messages containing death threats via Facebook and email.

"I informed police that I was receiving death threats, but they did nothing to protect me," she said.

"Now I am living in hiding at a friend's house. I can't go out," she said, speaking at the office of the NGO she has set up where she arrived in a friend's car with tinted windows.

'No good childhood memories'

Softly spoken with a winsome smile, Martirosyan has careful makeup and coiffed hair and says she has undergone hormonal therapy as well as gender reassignment surgery several years ago.

Born in a remote rural community, Martirosyan described how she had felt she was a girl since very young and dressed as one.

She said that she had been a victim of harassment and discrimination since childhood.

"My family members have refused to talk to me, to share food with me at the family table," she told AFP.

"I have no good memories of my childhood," she added.

"I was beaten, knifed, humiliated. I was raped when I was a teenager. At the age of 13, I was forced to engage in sex work -- the only job available for an Armenian transgender."

EU, UN voice support

Martirosyan, who addressed parliament as the founder of her Right Side NGO, has received international support but has accused her own government of acting like a "detached onlooker" instead of protecting her.

"There are 18 transgender people in Armenia," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed, in televised remarks to journalists, adding that: "We are not going to burn anyone."

"We are going to protect the rights of every Armenian citizen... but at the same time we are defenders of the traditional Armenian family, of traditional values," he added, however.

The European Union delegation in Armenia and the embassies of EU member states have condemned threats against Martirosyan.