Trump-bashing gets physical at China tech show

It might be the most low-tech item at a Shanghai consumer electronics fair, but a bash-able Donald Trump is eliciting perhaps the most physical reaction from visitors amid his tech-and-tariff war with China.

A kiosk at the centre of the Consumer Electronics Show Asia (CES Asia) bills itself as a "stress-relief" station where you can smash a life-sized bobble-head likeness of the US president with a hammer.

The not-for-sale prototype serves as a proxy for more oblique Trump-bashing heard at the annual tech fair.

"It would be better if I could use my hands and feet. I think the hammer isn't satisfying enough," attendee Wang Dongyue, 31, said after sending the presidential noggin lurching back and forth.

"I don't have a good impression of him to be frank, because he's not very friendly to China now."