No special treatment: fake video of Zuckerberg stays on Instagram

"I owe it all to Spectre. Spectre showed me that whoever controls the data controls the future."

The video was shared by British artist Bill Posters as part of the promotion for his project "Spectre," which looks at the outsize influence of technology and social media.

"We will treat this content the same way we treat all misinformation on Instagram," said an Instagram spokesperson.

"If third-party fact-checkers mark it as false, we will filter it from Instagram's recommendation surfaces."

"Spectre," which is named after the secret villanous organization from the James Bond films, aims to discuss the power of digital influencers and information online, as well as what can or cannot be believed.

According to his website, Posters and fellow artist Daniel Howe teamed up with AI startups to create "deepfake" videos of celebrities ranging from Kim Kardashian to President Donald Trump saying ridiculous things.