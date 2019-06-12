New Ebola cases in Uganda raise fears of further spread

Uganda announced two more cases of Ebola on Wednesday - confirmation of the first spread of a deadly outbreak beyond the borders of Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Ugandan cases showed the epidemic was entering a "truly frightening" phase and was likely to spread further and kill many more people, one infectious disease specialist told Reuters.

Emergency medical teams and Uganda's health minister, Jane Ruth Aceng, were travelling to the border area where a five-year-old boy who contracted Ebola died late on Tuesday.

He had just crossed the border from Congo with his family who were now being monitored in isolation, a Ugandan health official said.

"Two more samples ... have tested positive," the World Health Organization agency said on Twitter, citing the health minister and bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to three.