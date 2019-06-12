Boris Johnson bids for UK leadership with pledge of Oct. 31 Brexit

Boris Johnson kicked off his campaign to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday with a pledge to lead Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 and a warning to his divided Conservative Party that "delay means defeat".

Johnson, favourite for the top job nearly three years since he led the official campaign to leave the EU, praised the strength of the British economy, promised to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31 and tackle despair across the country.

"After three years and two missed deadlines, we must leave the EU on October 31," he said as a heckler yelled "Bollocks to Boris" from outside the Royal Academy of Engineering just off The Mall in central London.

"I am not aiming for a no-deal outcome," said Johnson, a 54-year-old former foreign minister and London mayor.

"I don't think that we will end up with any such thing, but it is only responsible to prepare vigorously and seriously for no-deal.

Indeed it is astonishing that anyone could suggest dispensing with that vital tool in the negotiation."