Sudan arrests security forces linked to crackdown

Sudan's military on Monday announced the arrest of several members of the regular security forces linked to a deadly crackdown on protesters calling for civilian rule, state media said.

In a statement carried by official news agency SUNA, the Transitional Military Council said the arrests were the result of an investigation into last week's crackdown that left dozens dead.

The statement said those arrested would face justice as soon as possible, without specifying their number, rank or what charges they would face.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors has said at least 108 people were killed after security and paramilitary forces moved in on June 3 to disperse a sit-in by protesters outside military headquarters in the capital.

The committee, which is close to the protest movement, alleges 40 bodies were pulled from the Nile river, and that more than 500 people have been wounded.

The health ministry has acknowledged 61 people died nationwide in the crackdown, 49 of them from "live ammunition" in Khartoum.