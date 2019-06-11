Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies following an accident last month

Vimbayi Java, the daughter of late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founder Morgan Tsvangirai, died on Monday afternoon.

Java, 36, who was recently elected the MDC Alliance women's assembly secretary-general, survived a horror crash that claimed two lives outside Kwekwe, 200km south of Harare in mid-May when they were travelling to Bulawayo.

Her death, according to sources, is related to injuries she suffered in the accident. In the crash, her campaign manager and organising secretary for her Glen View South constituency, Paul Rukanda, and Tafadzwa Mundwa, her late mother Susan’s cousin, died on the spot.

Confirming the news on its official @mdczimbabwe Twitter account, the MDC said: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad passing on of Glen View South MP and Women’s Assembly secretary Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai Java."