Light plane makes emergency landing on Portuguese highway

A light plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Portugal, leaving one woman aboard injured and damaging vehicles on the road, emergency services and local media said.

The Flyer Pelican plane, which had been on its way to the town of Sintra landed on the road near Pinhal Novo, in the Lisbon area, the Lusa press agency reported.

It clipped three vehicles as it made its emergency landing, causing serious damage. Rescue services said one female aboard the plane was slightly injured.