Trade wars threaten world prosperity

The world’s top financial policymakers admitted on Sunday after a G20 meeting that laid bare differences between the US and other nations that trade tensions had worsened and were a risk to the global economy.

After 30 hours of wrangling in what one official described as a tense atmosphere, G20 finance minister and central bank chiefs produced a statement acknowledging that “growth remains low and risks remain tilted to the downside”.

“Most important, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified,” the G20 said, adding that the grouping’s members stood ready to take further action if required.

As a compromise pushed for by Washington, the statement omitted language from a previous draft that mentioned “a pressing need to resolve trade tensions”.

The two days of talks in Japan also tackled the thorny issue of taxing internet giants and, for the first time, the economic challenges posed by ageing.

“In our view, this is the best outcome we could deliver; not the perfect outcome but a good outcome,” EU economic and monetary affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

“Almost everyone in the room thinks that trade tensions are a threat to growth [but that is] not always the mood in the American administration,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s them against all the others but it looks like it sometimes, even if everyone also criticises some aggression from China.”

Trade battles were front and centre of policymakers’ minds as the US and China continue to threaten each other with tariffs that economists fear could slam the brakes on global growth.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned the tariffs could shave global GDP by 0.5% or about $455bn (R6.8trillion) in 2020 and said trade conflicts constituted the principal threat to the global economic outlook.

The G20 ministers heaved a sigh of relief just hours before the meeting when the US and Mexico clinched a deal over immigration that stopped Washington imposing 5% tariffs on Mexican goods.

But US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington was ready to impose more tariffs on China if President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping fail to strike a deal at the G20 summit later in June in Osaka.

“If China wants to come back to the table and negotiate on the basis that we were negotiating, we can get a great, historic deal.

“If they don’t, we’ll proceed with our tariffs,” Mnuchin said on Saturday.

How to reform the global tax system to take into account the rise of internet giants such as Google and Facebook was another issue exercising the minds of G20 policymakers.

In their final statement, the G20 agreed to “redouble our efforts for a consensus-based solution with a final report by 2020”.

However, frustrated by a lack of global action on the issue, some countries, such as the UK and France, have already introduced a so-called digital tax.

Mnuchin was blunt in his assessment of these policies.

He said the US had significant concerns and stated “I don’t like them.”

But Moscovici was more positive, saying he was rather optimistic that the G20 would clinch an agreement on a new set of international tax rules by 2020.

The G20 delegates discussed for the first time the challenges and opportunities of ageing.

They suggested getting more women and elderly people into the workforce and promoting elderly-friendly industries, as well as reforming the fiscal and banking systems to take into account ageing populations.

“You have a very large portion of mankind that is ageing and the workforce is shrinking,” OECD secretary-general Angel Gurria said in an interview.