Neymar in more hot water for posting pictures

Brazil’s Neymar gave a statement at a Rio de Janeiro police station on Thursday in a probe into whether he broke the law by posting intimate pictures of a woman who accused him of rape.

The football megastar – full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior – went to the station in an attempt to defend himself, sitting in a wheelchair after spraining his ankle the night before in a pre-Copa America friendly that has ruled him out of the tournament.

As he made his way out through a media scrum after giving his statement to police, the star striker expressed gratitude to his fans for their support. “I felt very loved,” he said.

The injury to the world’s most expensive player is a blow to host nation Brazil’s preparations for the South American continental championship, which begins on June 14.

It caps a troubled season on and off the field for Neymar, who faces accusations that he raped Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza, in Paris in May.

“We have testified to clear up everything we needed to.

“We have full confidence that we will prove my client is innocent,” his lawyer, Maira Freita, said about the posting.

Neymar denies the rape claims. In an attempt to defend himself, he published intimate WhatsApp messages and images of his encounter with Trindade on social media – without her consent, possibly breaking Brazilian law.

Such an offence carries a maximum five-year jail term.

Just before the late Wednesday game, the SBT TV network aired an interview with Trindade in which she described suffering “aggression together with rape” at the hands of the player although she admitted liking him and wanting to have sex with him.