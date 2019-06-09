Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong to protest China extradition bill

Several hundred thousand people jammed Hong Kong's streets on Sunday in a last bid to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial, with police bracing for the biggest march in the city in 15 years.

Police chiefs called for public restraint, government-funded broadcaster RTHK reported, as they mobilised more than 2,000 officers for a march that organisers expected to draw more than half a million people.

That would make it the biggest rally since a similar number turned out in 2003 to challenge government plans for tighter national security laws, which were later shelved.

Police and organisers had yet to give estimates, but as tens of thousands reached the Legislative Council in Admiralty business district, the starting point in Victoria Park was crowded with thousands more still waiting to join the march.

Streets were packed along the route, with Reuters witnesses at various key points estimating the crowd at several hundred strong.

Debates start at the council on Wednesday over the amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance. The bill could be passed into law by the end of June.

Chants of "no China extradition, no evil law" echoed through the high-rise city streets, while other marchers called for Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down. One protester held a sign reading "Carry off Carrie".