Thousands protest in Liberia against corruption, economic decline

Thousands of Liberians took to the streets of the capital, Monrovia, on Friday to protest against the corruption and economic decline that many blame on their once hugely popular president, former football star George Weah.

In a stark contrast to the wild celebrations that greeted Weah's election victory in 2017, throngs of chanting demonstrators bearing signs calling Weah a "traitor" gathered near the president's official residence.

Among protesters' main gripes: a stagnant economy in which most still live in deep poverty and a scandal in which the country last year lost $100 million in newly printed bank notes destined for the central bank.

"Weah is not governing our state the right way," said Ishmael Hassan, who voted for Weah in 2017 but has since become disillusioned. "The economic situation in our country is going down the drain."