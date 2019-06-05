Trump says Prince Harry is a terrific guy, denies casting Meghan as 'nasty'

US President Donald Trump said Britain's Prince Harry was a terrific guy and denied casting his American-born wife, Meghan, as a nasty person, claiming media had distorted his words as he actually felt she was very nice.

He also said he had a long discussion about climate change with heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, although Trump suggested he did not believe the Earth is getting hotter, but that "it changes both ways".

Trump is on a pomp-laden state visit to Britain and has been feted by the royal family and Britain's political elite. Trump met Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on Monday and was treated to a banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Hollywood actress Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, married Charles's younger son Harry last year and gave birth to their first child, Archie, last month. She criticised Trump during his 2016 election campaign as misogynistic and divisive.

Before arriving in Britain, Trump, on being told of Meghan's criticism of him by The Sun newspaper, said: "I didn't know that. What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty." But he also wished her well in her new life as a British royal.

Speaking to ITV in an interview aired on Wednesday, Trump clarified the comments saying that he had been referring specifically to Meghan being nasty to him and that he thought she was very nice.