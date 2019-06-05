Sheriff's deputy faces 11 charges over Parkland school shooting

A Florida sheriff's deputy who was assailed as a "coward" for failing to confront the Parkland school shooter in February last year was arrested Tuesday on 11 criminal charges including child neglect.

Scot Peterson was the only armed deputy on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a troubled ex-student opened fire on his former classmates with an AR-15-style rifle.

Fourteen students died in the Valentine's Day attack, along with three adult staff at the school in Parkland, Florida.

Surveillance video showed that Peterson, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, stood outside the building where the shooting took place - but never went in.

When the footage surfaced, Trump publicly accused him of being a "coward," claiming he would have entered the school had he been there.

The 56-year-old Peterson faces seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.