Jamaica: a scientist in search of lost ganja

Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailers - founding members of the celebrated reggae group The Wailers - used landrace cannabis, he assures, amid the soothing, tropical ambience of his little garden of Eden - or Jah, the Rastafarian word for God.

The reggae legends' ganja, he says, would not have been as strong as modern, artificially created cannabis, which has higher levels of THC -- the plant's main psychoactive ingredient.

But in the 1980s, during the US war on drugs, landrace cannabis was easily spotted because of its height and destroyed, and cultivation of the plant was abandoned. Over time, easier-to-hide hybrids replaced the landrace cultivars.

Enter the doctor

Enter Dr Emanuel. The 35-year-old from Dominique has grown cannabis since 2001, moving to Jamaica in 2007 to pursue his studies. His doctorate is in biology, with a specialty in horticulture and the adaptation of plants to climate.

A lover of ganja himself - which he doesn't smoke but rather consumes by means of vaporization or aromatherapy - Emanuel decided to recover the lost landrace varieties and reproduce them in his lab, where Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie, considered a Messiah by Rastas, gazes out from photos on the walls.

The quest wasn't easy: grains of landrace had spread to the four corners of the Caribbean over the years. His search led him to Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Dominique, in pursuit of Rastas living in the countryside and still cultivating what is left of these plants.

The good doctor recalls finding a Rasta man living on a mountain who "hadn't been really been in contact with the civilization in the last 40 years. It was a six hours hike to get to him." Emanuel returned with the precious seed.

A seductive pitch

His research hasn't been just out of love for horticulture. The scientist has also developed an entire marketing plan for the landrace cultivar.

The marketing material refers to a "pure" and ancient herb, used by Bob Marley -- a seductive pitch to cannabis lovers in countries and regions that have legalized its use, such as Canada and some US states.

"There is a nostalgia value that could be added based on marketing applications," Emanuel says. "Jamaica's reputation was basically built on these plants."

He suggests Jamaica take the lead in establishing a geographical indicator for its home-grown cannabis "just like Champagne in France."

Companies and individuals are already knocking on his door, drawn by the savory aroma of ganja, he says.