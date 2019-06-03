Drowning in waste, Russians fume over lack of recycling

Roman Yudakov points in the distance to a stinking mountain of trash looming over the Russian capital and sighs: "Take a look at our pyramid!"

The rubbish towers above the Timokhovo dump outside Moscow, one of the biggest in Europe. Authorities plan to build an incinerator to burn some of the trash, but Yudakov and other activists are fighting for it to be recycled instead.

"The priority of the authorities is to burn, rather than sort [waste for recycling]. Nobody is ready to do that," says the 36-year-old electrician as he flicks his cigarette butt in the direction of the 157-metre high dump east of Moscow.

Open since the late 1970s, Timokhovo receives dozens of trucks every day from the capital city about 80km away.

Since 2013, residents have complained of foul sulphurous smells and worry that effluents are polluting ground water. The authorities acknowledged the smell comes from the dump, but say it is now safe because of a filtration system. Activists however dispute this claim.