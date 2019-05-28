US softens stance on Iran regime

The United States does not seek regime change in Iran despite mounting Middle East tensions, President Donald Trump said on Monday, in dovish comments also praising North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un as a “very smart guy”.

Speaking after summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump seemed at pains to dial down tensions in the world’s two most pressing flashpoints as the US faces increasingly bellicose regimes in Tehran and Pyongyang.

“Iran has a chance to be a great country, with the same leadership,” Trump said.

“We’re not looking for regime change, I want to make that clear. We’re looking for no nuclear weapons,” he said.

“I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal.”

He had earlier opened the door to negotiations with Tehran, saying “if they’d like to talk, we’d like to talk also”.

Washington has decided to deploy 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East amid growing friction with Iran after Trump pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal and later reinstated tough sanctions.

Trump also appeared to give backing to his host Abe to mediate, amid reports that the Japanese prime minister is considering a trip to Tehran to negotiate.

Addressing the other hotbutton issue in international diplomacy, Trump doubled down on his backing for Kim despite two short-range missile tests that sparked renewed concern in the region after a period of relative calm.

Asked about the missile tests, Trump said: “My people think it could have been a violation.

“I view it as a man who perhaps wants to get attention”.

This appeared to be a second put-down of his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, who said on Saturday the launches contravened UN Security Council resolutions.

“Kim is looking to create a nation that has great strength economically,” Trump said, repeating his oft-held view there was tremendous economic potential in North Korea.

“He knows that with nuclear, that’s never going to happen.

“He is a very smart man, he gets it well.”

Trump even sided with the North Korean leader in criticising Joe Biden, who could be his main rival in 2020’s presidential election.

“Kim Jong-un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual.

“He probably is, based on his record, I think I agree with him on that,” Trump said.

Abe said the launches were a violation of UN resolutions and reiterated his stance that they were very regrettable.

Abe said he had won Trump’s blessing to hold face-to-face talks without preconditions with Kim in a bid to resolve the issue of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korea decades ago – a burning domestic political issue.

Trump was in Japan as the first foreign leader to visit the country’s newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito, which he described as a great honour. –