Tipp-Ex fails to hide Malawi ballot cover up

Tipp-Ex, once the favourite tool of office workers who had to cover up typing mistakes, has become an analogue-era peril to presidential elections in Malawi.

The correction fluid was widely used on tally sheets in last Tuesday’s elections, prompting the main opposition to file a lawsuit.

A court ruling issued at the weekend blocked the electoral commission from releasing further results until any irregularities are resolved and a third of voting districts are recounted.

Malawi Electoral Commission head Jane Ansah admitted that Tipp-Ex – or a similar fluid – had been used on some result sheets at polling stations.

“This is worrying because it is widespread, from Chitipa to Nsanje,” she said, citing two districts at opposite ends of the country.

The commission did not supply correction fluid as part of the elections material.

The role of correction fluid has become one part of a battle over alleged interference in the elections.

“We are equally surprised as to where this Tipp-Ex is coming from and why they used it despite our emphasis that they should never use it,” chief elections officer Sam Alfandika said. “We are curious to know what actually happened.”

In the elections, President Peter Mutharika, who heads the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is fighting a strong challenge from opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which filed the lawsuit.

The results should be announced by Wednesday, but the high court reserved its judgement until an unspecified date.

Parliamentary and local elections, which took place on the same day as the presidential ballot, have not been affected.