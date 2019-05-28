‘Carnage’ on Everest sees survivor call for more stringent rules

Ameesha Chauhan, a survivor of the deadly Everest “traffic jam” who is in hospital recovering from frostbite, said climbers without basic skills should be barred from the world’s highest peak.

Ten people have died in little more than two weeks after poor weather cut the climbing window, leaving mountaineers waiting in long queues to the summit, risking exhaustion and running out of oxygen.

Nepal issued a record 381 Everest permits this season, and several hundred of the summiteers were not properly trained and “put their own life in risk and also the Sherpa guides”, Chauhan said.

The 29-year-old Indian had to wait 20 minutes to descend the 8,848m peak, but others were held up for hours.

“The government should fix the qualification criteria,” she said.

At least four deaths on the world’s highest mountain have been blamed on over-crowding, with some teams waiting for hours in the “death zone”.

The 2019 Everest toll is the highest since 2014/2015, when huge earthquakes triggered devastating avalanches.

A photo taken last week by Nirmal Purja shows a long queue of climbers snaking up to the summit.

The photo by the head of the Project Possible charity aiming to climb the 148,000mplus peaks in the world in seven months has gone viral from his @nimsdai Twitter handle, highlighting the dangers amid the mania to climb Everest.

“[Many climbers] insisted on reaching the top even if their oxygen is running out, which risks their life,” Chauhan said. Another climber, adventure filmmaker Elia Saikaly, posted on Instagram on Sunday that he had reached the summit of Everest and “cannot believe what I saw up there”. “Death. Carnage. Chaos. “Lineups, dead bodies on route and in tents at camp four.

“People who I tried to turn back who ended up dying.

“People being dragged down, walking over bodies,” Saikaly wrote.

The dead included four climbers from India and one each from the US, Britain and Nepal.

An Irish mountaineer is presumed dead after he slipped and fell close to the summit.

An Austrian and an Irish climber died on the northern Tibet side.