Race to lead Britain heats up

The race to become Britain’s next premier heated up on Sunday as environment secretary Michael Gove joined a field of hopefuls with competing visions of how to pull their divided country out of the EU.

Gove’s bid for leadership in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit referendum scuppered the chances of his one-time ally Boris Johnson, who is also running again and is the favourite.

Theresa May’s resignation on Friday drastically raised the chances of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal by the October 31 deadline.

Some of the eight contenders to replace May have said they will seek to negotiate changes to a draft divorce deal struck with the EU in 2018, but would be prepared to proceed with a no-deal Brexit if refused.

The EU has said it is not prepared to renegotiate the terms of the deal.

A no-deal Brexit would face fierce opposition in parliament, including from MPs in the ruling Conservative Party who backed staying in the EU.

Finance minister Philip Hammond warned on Sunday he might take the drastic step of voting to bring down a future Conservative government in order to avoid a no-deal.

May is bowing out with her legacy in tatters and the country in agony over what to do about the voters’ decision to abandon the EU after more than four decades. Former foreign minister Johnson said in Switzerland: “We will leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal.”

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, an even more committed eurosceptic, agreed.