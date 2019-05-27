Election violence continues in India's Bengal

Violent clashes continued in India on Sunday between supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party and a regional party in the politically volatile eastern state of West Bengal, officials said.

Rival supporters regularly engaged in pitched battles across the state during the bitterly fought elections that saw Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinch a massive victory both in the state and nationwide.

A BJP supporter was shot dead late Friday in the capital Kolkata, where massive clashes broke out and fires were lit on the eve of polling day on May 19.

Police said thousands of supporters of the regional Trinamool Congress party -- which has its stronghold in West Bengal -- and the BJP, threw rocks and attacked each other with sticks in several locations.

Rock-throwing mobs also attacked a car carrying a state minister from Trinamool Congress in northern Coochbehar district, smashing its windscreen.

Minister Binoy Krishna Burman accused BJP supporters of carrying out the attack and blamed them for ransacking the party's office in the district.