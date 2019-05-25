Does Assange indictment set dangerous precedent for journalists?

Does the indictment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under the US Espionage Act for publishing classified military and diplomatic documents threaten the constitutional right to freedom of the press?

Many legal experts fear it does, and say journalists could find themselves facing similar charges if they try to protect their sources.

"What he is accused of doing is exactly what professional journalists do every day - seeking, receiving and publishing important information about our government," said Sonja West, a law professor at the University of Georgia.

"When it comes to the Espionage Act, this is a line that press advocates have been closely watching, and the Trump administration just crossed it."

Sixteen of the 17 new charges against the 47-year-old Australian unveiled Thursday by the US Justice Department are related to obtaining and disseminating classified information.

The military documents and diplomatic cables were obtained by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who was sentenced in 2013 under the Espionage Act to 35 years in prison over the leaks.

In a bid to head off a stampede of criticism from press freedom groups, Assistant Attorney General John Demers said: "Julian Assange is no journalist."

Ben Rhodes, a former senior official in the administration of Barack Obama, agrees.