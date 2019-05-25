'A long ride': 50 years ago, a dress rehearsal for the Moon landing

As Earth grew ever smaller below his spacecraft, Apollo 10 commander Tom Stafford made an unusual request to mission control.

The year was 1969, and his vessel was the first to be equipped with a colour camera, which was beaming live images to an awestruck global audience.

"I was feeling real high," recalled Stafford, who is now 88 and the last surviving member of the crew.

"I said: 'Think you could call over to London and tell the president of the Flat Earth Society that he's wrong?'"

It was a light moment during a mission of paramount importance: 50 years ago this week, Apollo 10 set off to finalise the preparations for Apollo 11's lunar landing.

The mission's objectives included an eight-hour orbit in a lunar module that Stafford flew down to within 14km of the Moon's surface.

Apollo 10 paved the way for Neil Armstrong's "giant leap for mankind" two months later - a historic milestone and a colossal geopolitical win for the United States at the height of the Cold War.