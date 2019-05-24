Displaced by conflict, Libyan students fear for their future

The fight for control of Libya's capital is depriving tens of thousands of pupils of their education, with high school students displaced by the violence fretting about their future.

"We've fallen behind... and I don't even know where we will sit our final exams or how they will calculate my grades," said Mayar Mostafa, a teenager in her last year of high school.

Mostafa said the fighting has forced her and her family to flee their home in a southern Tripoli suburb, while her school has shut its doors.

All this has left her "psychologically stressed out", she lamented.

Mostafa is among those who are living in limbo - not knowing when they will be able to resume their studies to salvage the school year, or when life as a whole might return to normal.

On April 4, strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to seize the capital Tripoli and unseat the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

More than 75,000 people have been driven from their homes in the latest fighting and 510 have been killed, according to the World Health Organization.