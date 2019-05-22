Kenyan court due to rule on decriminalising homosexuality

Kenya's High Court is on Friday expected to deliver a long-awaited ruling on whether to scrap colonial-era laws which criminalise homosexuality, a verdict that could have repercussions across Africa.

However, the LGBT community fears yet another postponement.

In February, the three-judge bench pushed back its decision, citing a heavy workload, prompting dismay from a persecuted community who have fought for years to be accepted.

"There are a lot of mixed emotions around this because people are just wary of the fact that it could be postponed yet again," Brian Macharia of the Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya (GALCK), one of the petitioners, said.

"Everyone is just hopeful and we recognise that things could go either way."

Gay rights organisations are asking the court to scrap two sections of the penal code that criminalise homosexuality.

One section states that anyone who has "carnal knowledge... against the order of nature" can be imprisoned for 14 years. Another provides for a five-year jail term for "indecent practices between males".

Activists believe Kenya has a chance to blaze a trail in Africa where homophobia is virulent in many communities, with similar laws in over half the countries on the continent.

While convictions under the decades-old laws are rare, gay activists say the legislation is unconstitutional and fuels homophobia.

The National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission says it dealt with 15 prosecutions under the laws in 2018, with no convictions recorded.

'Unimaginable harm'

The petitioners argue that under Kenya's 2010 constitution, every person is said to be equal before the law.

However, members of the LGBT community are blackmailed, evicted, fired, expelled from school, or assaulted over their sexual orientation, but are unable to access justice without effectively confessing to a crime.