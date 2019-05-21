Swedish prosecutor issues request to hold Julian Assange on rape suspicion

Swedish prosecutors on Monday issued a formal request to hold Julian Assange, currently imprisoned in Britain, on suspicion of rape – a first step towards seeking his extradition to Sweden.

Swedish deputy director of public prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson said she had filed a request with the Uppsala district court to have Assange detained in his absence on suspicion of rape.

Detaining someone in their absence is a standard part of Swedish legal procedure if a suspect is outside the country or cannot be located.

The request follows last week’s reopening of a 2010 rape investigation, and Persson said that once the court had granted the request, she would then ask British authorities to transfer Assange to Sweden. “If the court decides to detain him, I will issue a European arrest warrant concerning surrender to Sweden,” she said.

The Australian whistleblower, who holed himself up in the Ecuadoran embassy in London for seven years to avoid a British extradition order to Sweden, was arrested by British police on April 11 after Ecuador gave him up.

A London court sentenced him on May 1 to 50 weeks in jail for breaching the order.

The Swedish investigation involves a claim by a Swedish woman who accused Assange of rape, after meeting him in 2010 at a WikiLeaks conference in Stockholm.

Assange has always denied the allegations.

Swedish authorities closed the investigation in 2017, when Sweden’s then director of public prosecutions, Marianne Ny, argued that since Assange could not be reached, having taken up residence in the embassy, it was not possible to proceed with the probe.

But the investigation was reopened after his May 13 arrest.

The prosecution authority said it was up to the court to decide when the detention hearing would be held, and that a European arrest warrant could be issued after the court granted a detention request.

Assange is already the subject of an extradition request from the US, where he is wanted for hacking.

Persson said it would be up to the British authorities to decide which country’s request should take precedence.