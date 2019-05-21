Outrage at abortion law

Thousands took to the streets in the southern US state of Alabama on Sunday to rally against the nation’s most restrictive ban on abortions in decades.

About 500 women’s reproductive rights defenders gathered in the state capital Montgomery, while in Birmingham, Anniston, Huntsville and Mobile about 3,000 more joined in denouncing the Alabama Human Life Protection Act.

The act virtually outlaws terminations of pregnancy.

Protesters in Montgomery held up signs reading “Her body, her choice” and “We are not ovary-acting.”

A woman in nude-look beige underwear had a drawing of her reproductive system pinned to her abdomen and a banner reading: “More than an incubator.”

Several other women were dressed as characters forced to bear children in The Handmaid’s Tale.

One of them, who gave her name as Amanda, accused Alabama’s legislators of trying to imprison women and doctors.

“They’re trying to fill prisons so women will do hard labour [for] ‘crimes’ of abortion.”

The Alabama law prohibits all abortions – even in cases of incest and rape – unless there is a risk of death for the mother. –