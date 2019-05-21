Monsanto kept 'watch lists' in seven EU countries: Bayer

German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer said Tuesday that US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto, which it bought last year, kept lists of key pro- or anti-pesticides figures in at least seven EU countries.

On behalf of Monsanto, PR agency FleishmanHillard "drew up lists of stakeholders in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain and United Kingdom, as well as regarding stakeholders related to EU institutions," Bayer said in a statement, after a scandal earlier this month when French television first revealed the files.