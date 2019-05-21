French medics pull plug on quadriplegic

French doctors on Monday began switching off the life support of a quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for the last decade, in a hugely controversial case that has divided France.

The dispute over the fate of Vincent Lambert, 42, who was left with severe brain damage after a traffic accident in 2008, has split his own family and even become a subject of political tension in France ahead of the weekend’s European elections.

His parents, devout Catholics, have repeatedly launched court action to keep him alive, putting them at odds with Lambert’s wife and five siblings who believe the most humane course is to let him die.

Following a final judicial ruling to end the nutrition and hydration Lambert receives, doctors on Monday started halting his life support at the Sebastopol Hospital in the northern French city of Reims.

Medical sources said that under these conditions it would mean that Lambert dies within days or a week. The lawyer for Lambert’s parents, Jean Paillot, said they would launch multiple legal challenges in a last-ditch bid to prevent Lambert dying, including with the Paris court of appeal and the criminal court of Reims.

The doctor treating Lambert, Vincent Sanchez, who has been the target of the parents’ anger, said in a message to the family that the halting of treatments and profound and continued sedation had been initiated.

The parents’ lawyers had at the weekend said they wanted Sanchez removed from the case and also struck off France’s medical register.

In a statement, the lawyers accused Sanchez of violating all his obligations while adding that “there is still time to stop this madness”.

The family has been torn asunder by the case.

“They are monsters! Monsters!” his mother, Viviane, 73, said as she came to the hospital on Monday.

The day earlier, she had organised a demonstration outside with her husband, Pierre, 90. French law allows so-called passive euthanasia for seriously ill or injured patients with no chance of recovery.

Early in 2018, a French court sided with Sanchez’s decision to stop the care keeping Lambert alive.

The ruling was upheld by France’s State Council which decides on the validity of laws and legal decisions. – AFP