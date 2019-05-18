Hero dog saves buried baby in northeastern Thailand

An attentive dog in northeastern Thailand is being hailed as a hero after finding and saving an infant allegedly buried in a field by his teenage mother, police said Saturday.

The newborn was lying under a layer of dirt near a farm in the Chumpuang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province but was found the same day -- May 15 -- by a curious canine named Ping Pong.

The dog dug around the area and began barking, alerting his owner a cattle herder, who went to the site.

"I don't think it was long after his mother buried him before the dog found him," case officer Panuvat Udkam told AFP.