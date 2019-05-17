Pregnant US teen killed, baby taken from womb: police

Police in Chicago charged three people Thursday in connection with the murder of a pregnant teenager whose unborn baby was taken from her womb after her death.

Police said Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was lured to the home of someone she knew on April 23 with the promise of free baby supplies, was instead strangled to death, and her baby extracted from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree, 24, have been charged with first degree murder.

Piotr Bobak, 40, whom police described as the elder Figueroa's boyfriend, was charged with concealing the murder.

At a news conference, Chicago police chief Eddie Johnson called the crime "disgusting and thoroughly disturbing."

"I can't even pretend to imagine what that family is going through right now. They should be celebrating the birth of a young baby. Instead, they're mourning the loss of the mother and possibly that young child," Johnson said.

Police allegedly discovered Ochoa-Lopez's body hidden in a garbage can while serving a search warrant at Figueroa's home Tuesday night.

"Apparently, Miss Ochoa had bought other baby items from Clarissa, so they knew each other," deputy chief Brendan Deenihan said.