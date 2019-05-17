Egypt says 47 Islamic State militants and five troops killed in Sinai battle

Cairo —Egypt’s army on Thursday said 47 militants and five of its troops were killed as part of its military offensive in the restive Sinai peninsula, where it is fighting the Islamic State (IS) group.

The militants had “guns of different makes, ammunition, explosive devices in northern and central Sinai” in their possession, according to a video statement posted on the armed forces’ social media accounts.

As part of the wide-ranging operation to secure Egypt’s borders, 158 “criminal elements” were arrested. The armed forces also neutralised 385 explosive devices that insurgents planted, targeting security forces.