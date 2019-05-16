U.N. urges calm after protests by LGBT+ refugees in Kenya turn violent

The United Nations has urged LGBT+ refugees in Kenya to show "calm and restraint" after protests demanding better treatment turned violent, with police firing tear gas and arresting more than 20 demonstrators.

Scores of LGBT+ and other refugees have been protesting outside the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) offices in Nairobi for several days demanding support with housing, financial assistance and documentation allowing them to work.

Many LGBT+ refugees say they are not safe in Kenya as discrimination against sexual minorities is prevalent - and are also demanding to be resettled in a third country.

The UNHCR says places are limited as rich nations are accepting fewer refugees.

The UNHCR said the demonstrations turned violent on Friday after some refugees threatened staff and security guards, and prevented vehicles from entering and exiting its compound -clashing with police who used tear gas to disperse them.

"We deplore these violent actions (which) not only endangered these few individuals and but also other refugees present, including women and children," Fatihaa Abdalla, UNHCR Representative in Kenya told journalists late on Wednesday.

"We are urging for calm and restraint and will continue to closely monitor and seek solutions. We remain very concerned that the situation could once again deteriorate if the standoff continues."