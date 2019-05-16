Kidnappers demand $1.5m for Cuban doctors taken in Kenya

Gunmen who kidnapped two Cuban doctors in northeastern Kenya and whisked them to Somalia have demanded $1.5 million (1.35 million euros) for their release, police and government sources said Thursday.

The pair -- a general practitioner and a surgeon -- were abducted on April 12 by suspected Al-Shabaab jihadis in Mandera, near the border with Somalia.

One of two police officers escorting the doctors to work was shot dead by the attackers, who sped off toward Somalia with their captives, officials said.

Kenya and Somalia are working together to find the doctors, whose names have not been made public.

A top government official in Mandera said the kidnappers have demanded a ransom.

"The amount is $1.5 million. That is what they want," the official said on condition on anonymity.

A senior police officer told AFP a ransom had been demanded, but would not elaborate. Kenyan police spokesman Charles Owino said he had no such information.