Tanzania opposition activist found beaten, dumped in village 

A Tanzanian opposition activist has been found beaten and unconscious at a village in the country's southern highlands five days after unidentified people abducted him, stoking new fears of an opposition crackdown.

Mdude Nyagali, a young activist with the main opposition Chadema party, was found late on Wednesday at a village near his home town of Mbeya, his party announced on Thursday.

Opposition groups say several campaigners have been attacked over the past three years after they criticised President John Magufuli's government, accused by critics of authoritarian rule since he came into power in late 2015.

"We confirm reports that Mdude Nyagali has been found. He was discovered unconscious, but breathing ... in rural parts of Mbeya," CHADEMA said in a brief announcement on Thursday, adding that a formal statement would be issued later.