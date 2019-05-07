Big dreams, tiny homemade plane

The engine is from a road cutter, the wings are hessian, the wheels a rickshaw’s, but a popcorn seller has caught the attention of the Pakistan Air Force by building his own plane.

The tale of Muhammad Fayyaz has captured the hearts of many in a nation where millions, just like him, have limited access to education and are fighting for opportunities. “I was literally in the air. “I couldn’t feel anything else,” Fayyaz said of his first flight in a machine he learnt to build mainly from viewing TV clips and online blueprints.

Pakistan has been thrilled before by stories of scientific prodigies plucked from obscurity – notably, that of the engineer who said in 2012 he had invented a car that could run on water, a story later debunked by scientists.

But Fayyaz insists he flew and his claim is being taken seriously by the air force, whose representatives have now visited him multiple times, even issuing a certificate to commend his work, he revealed.

Fayyaz said he had dreamed of joining the air force as a child, but his father died while he was still at school, forcing him to drop out and do odd jobs to feed his mother and five younger siblings.