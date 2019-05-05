Man who killed young albino sentenced to death in Malawi

Malawi's high court has sentenced to death a man who murdered a young albino, an unprecedented penalty in a country which has seen a surge in attacks and killings of people with albinism.

Willard Mikaele, then 28, was convicted of killing 19-year-old Mphatso Pensulo in the southern district of Thyolo in 2017.

"He planned to kill an albino so as to get rich fast as advised by the herbalist," Judge Maclean Kamwambe said in handing down the sentence on Friday in Thyolo.

"It has been reiterated that there will be times when death sentence shall be unavoidable due to the circumstances and that it should be reserved for such occasions," the judge said.

Malawi has not carried out any executions since 1994, with death sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

The verdict suggests a growing awareness by the Malawian authorities of the attacks on albinos, said Ikponwosa Ero, the UN independent expert on albinism.

"I am watching with keen interest, what seems like an awakening on the part of the government of Malawi vis-a-vis the terrible crime spree that has been going on in the country against persons with albinism," she told AFP Saturday, while expressing strong opposition to the death penalty.