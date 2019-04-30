Warning on more attacks in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan security officials have warned that Islamist militants behind the Easter Sunday suicide bombings are planning attacks and could be dressed in uniform, as the archbishop of Colombo complained about insufficient security around churches.

“There could be another wave of attacks,” the police ministerial security division’s head said in a letter to politicians and other officials seen by Reuters on Monday.

“The relevant information further notes that persons dressed in military uniforms and using a van could be involved in the attacks.”

There have been no further attacks so far and security across largely Buddhist Sri Lanka has been ramped up, with scores of suspected Islamists arrested since the Easter attacks on hotels and churches which killed more than 250 people, including 40 foreign nationals.

The government has also banned women from wearing face veils under an emergency law put in place after the attacks.

There were concerns within the Muslim community that the ban could fuel tensions in the multi-ethnic nation.

But government officials said it would help security forces identify people as a hunt for any remaining attackers and their support network continues across the country, which was gripped by civil war for decades until 2009.

Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Ranjith, said security had not been sufficiently stepped up around churches.

“We are not satisfied with the security arrangements and urge authorities to ensure our safety,” he said.

Sri Lankans believe a deep rift between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has undermined national security.

Sirisena fired Wickremesinghe in 2018, after months of tension, only to be forced to reinstate him under pressure from the Supreme Court.

Since then their relationship has deteriorated to the point where their factions actively try to undermine each other, including not sharing security intelligence, defence sources say.

Sirisena said on Monday he had appointed Chandana Wickramaratne, the second in command at the police, as acting police chief.

Meanwhile, the father and two brothers of the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday attack promised more destruction would follow in a chilling video just before they killed themselves on Friday.

The trio blew themselves up as police launched a raid on their house in eastern Sri Lanka, leaving 15 people dead, including six children.

“The disbelieving dogs have closed in on us.

“We pledge to teach a lesson to all those who are trying to destroy us.

“The right lesson. Very soon,” one of the brothers, Rilwan Hashimin, says in the video.

He is wearing a belt with explosives around his stomach.

A battle-scarred man who is blind in one eye with the fingers of his right hand missing bears a close resemblance to Mohamed Zahran Hashim, who is believed to be the leader of the terror cell.

Zainee Hashim, his younger brother, says his final words to the camera, holding an AK47 and a small child, identified as his son.