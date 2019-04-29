Ukraine’s new president rejects Putin’s move to offer Russian passports

President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed an offer by Vladimir Putin to provide passports to Ukrainians, and pledged instead to grant citizenship to Russians who suffer under the Kremlin’s rule.

The Russian president on Saturday said Moscow was considering plans to make it easier for all Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship, after it had moved to grant passports in the country’s separatist east.

Kiev has been fighting rebels backed by Moscow in eastern Ukraine since 2014 in a war that has killed 13,000.

Zelensky, a comedian who won Ukraine’s presidential election last week, responded to Putin’s offer by releasing a statement on Facebook.

“We know perfectly well what a Russian passport provides,” he said, listing the right to be arrested for a peaceful protest and the right not to have free elections.

He pledged instead to give citizenship to representatives of all nations suffering from authoritarian and corrupt regimes, “but first and foremost to the Russian people who suffer most of all”.

The EU condemned Moscow’s passport scheme, calling it a fresh assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty and an attempt by Russia to destabilise Ukraine after its election.