Donald Trump the party pooper

It is meant to be the annual Washington love-in, a dinner where White House journalists and the president have a bunch of laughs in a hotel ballroom.

But on Saturday, President Donald Trump stood up his dates.

Members of the White House Correspondents’ Association were decked out in bow ties and gowns at the downtown Washington Hilton.

Trump, however, was 1,100km away in Wisconsin, for a rally with his baseball-cap-wearing supporters.

As usual, he devoted portions of his speech to haranguing the “fake news media” or the “enemy of the people”.

“They are fakers,” he said of the media to a typically boisterous crowd.

“Their ratings suck because people don’t believe them.”

Back in Washington at the Hilton, the correspondents’ association’s president, Olivier Knox, called for the rejection of the president’s rhetoric.

“Fake news and enemies of the people are not punchlines, pet names or presidential. And we should reject politically expedient assaults on the men and women whose hard work makes it possible to hold the powerful to account,” he said.

Trump has boycotted what he calls the boring and negative media party for three years in a row, his entire presidency.